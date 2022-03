Real Betis' Willian Jose (R) in action against Rayo Vallecano's Oscar Trejo during the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, on 3 March 2022. EFE/Julio Munoz

Rayo Vallecano's Bebe (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Real Betis during the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, on 3 March 2022. EFE/Julio Munoz

Real Betis supporters cheer their side on against Rayo Vallecano during the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg in Seville, Spain, on 3 March 2022. EFE/Julio Muñoz

Real Betis needed a goal in stoppage time Thursday to draw 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal and seal a 3-2 win on aggregate.

Leading 2-1 after the first leg in Madrid, Betis took a conservative approach on their home ground in Seville and chances at either end were few and far between in the opening 45 minutes.