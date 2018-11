Frankfurt's Ante Rebic in action during the UEFA Europa League group H soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Olympique Marseille in Frankfurt Main, Germany, 29 November 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Players of Sporting celebrate the 2-1 during the UEFA Europa League match Group E match between Qarabag and Sporting at Baki Olimpiya stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, 29 November 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Fenerbahce's Baris Alici (R) in action against Dinamo Zabreg's Dami Olmo (L) at the UEFA Euroa League group D soccer match between Fenerbahce and Dinamo Zagreb in Istanbul, Turkey 29 November 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Hernani (R) of FC Zenit in action against Rasmus Falk (L) of FC Kobenhavn during the UEFA Europa League group C soccer match between FC Zenit St. Petersburg and FC Kobenhavn in St. Petersburg Russia, 29 November 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Salzburg's Stefan Lainer celebrates after the UEFA Europa League Group B soccer match between FC Salzburg and RB Leipzig in Salzburg, Austria, 29 November 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS SCHAAD

Eddie Nketiah (L) of Arsenal and Ardin Dallku (C) of Vorskla in action during the UEFA Europa League Group E soccer match between FC Vorskla Poltava and Arsenal FC in Kiev, Ukraine, 29 November 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Real Betis' Sergio Canales (R) in action against Olympiacos' Omar Elabdellaoui (L) during their UEFA Europa League group F soccer match at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, southern Spain, 29 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Caro Cadenas

International Sports Desk, Nov 29 (EFE) - Betis, Dynamo Kiev, Salzburg, Zenit St. Petersburg, Fenerbahce, and Sporting Portugal sealed their qualification for the Europa League round of 32 knockout stage on Thursday, after completing Round 5 of the group stage.

These six teams join Bayer Leverkusen, Zurich, Dinamo Zagreb, Arsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lazio, and Chelsea, all of whom advanced to the playoffs last week.