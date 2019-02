Rennes' Romain Del Castillo (R) vies for the ball with Real Betis Emerson Aparecido Leite during a UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Real Betis and Rennes at Benito Villamarin stadium in Sevilla, southern Spain, 21 February 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO

Vitaliy Mykolenko (L) of Dynamo and Daniel Podence (R) of Olympiacos in action during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second leg soccer match between FC Dynamo Kyiv and Olympiacos FC in Kiev, Ukraine, 21 February 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

FC Inter forward Matteo Politano jubilates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second leg soccer match between FC Inter and Sk Rapid Vienna at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan, Italy, 21 February 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBERTO BREGANI

Leverkusen's Isaac Kiese Thelin (R) in action with Krasnodar's Yuri Gazinskiy (L) during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FK Krasnodar in Leverkusen, Germany, 21 February 2019. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Krasnodar's Magomed Suleymanov (R) scoring the first goal the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FK Krasnodar in Leverkusen, Germany, 21 February 2019. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Slavia Prague's Vladimir Coufal (R) in action against Genk's Dries Wouters (C) during the UEFA Europa League round of 32, second leg soccer match between KRC Genk and Slavia Prague in Genk, Belgium, 21 February 2019. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Chelsea's Willian (L) vies for the ball with Malmo's Lasse Nielsen (R) during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second leg soccer match Chelsea vs Malmo in London, Britain, 21 February 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Real Betis could not win at home in Seville and was eliminated from the Europa League, after losing 1-3 to Rennes on Thursday, on a day when both Inter and Chelsea did not miss and comfortably sealed their place in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

Bayer Leverkusen, one of the fittest teams in the Bundesliga, will not move on either after Russia's Krasnodar, after a 0-0 draw in the first leg, qualified Thursday by drawing 1-1 at the Bay Arena.