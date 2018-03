Real Betis' Cristian Tello (C) and Real Sociedad's goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya (R) in action during the La Liga soccer match between Real Betis and Real Sociedad at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO

Real Betis' Ryad Boudebouz (R) and Real Sociedad's Sergio Canales (L) in action during the La Liga soccer match between Real Betis and Real Sociedad at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO

Real Betis' Javi Garcia (L) faces Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal (R) in action during the La Liga soccer match between Real Betis and Real Sociedad at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO

Real Betis' Ryad Boudebouz (R) and Real Sociedad's Igor Zubeldia (L) in action during the La Liga soccer match between Real Betis and Real Sociedad at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO

Real Sociedad's goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya in action during the La Liga soccer match between Real Betis and Real Sociedad at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO

Real Betis' Fabian Ruiz (L) and Real Sociedad's Juanmi Jimenez (R) in action during the La Liga soccer match between Real Betis and Real Sociedad at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO

Real Betis and Real Sociedad held each other scoreless here Thursday in a match that produced few scoring opportunities.

The outcome leaves Betis in 9th place in La Liga, with 37 points from 26 matches, while the two teams ahead of them in the standings, Eibar and Girona, both won this week.