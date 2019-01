Girona FC forward Seydou Doumbia, of Ivory Coast, reacts after scoring 1-2 against Real Betis during their LaLiga game at Benito Villamarin Stadium, in Seville, southern Spain, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Raul Caro Cardenas

Girona's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou (R) concedes a goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Betis and Girona FC at Benito Villamarin Stadium, in Seville, southern Spain, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO CARDENAS

Real Betis forward Cristian Tello (L) celebrates with team mates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Betis and Girona FC at Benito Villamarin Stadium, in Seville, southern Spain, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO CADENAS

Real Betis prevailed over Girona 3-2 thanks to a last gas penalty successfully converted by midfielder Sergio Canales, to earn their first La Liga win in four matches Sunday.

Having ousted Atletico Madrid from the Spanish Cup round of 16, Girona hoped their momentum would continue in La Liga, where they have been unable to post a win in the last six matches.