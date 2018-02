Deportivo's Zakaria Bakkali reacts after missing a goal opportunity during a La Liga match between Deportivo and Betis at Riazor stadium, La Coruña, Spain, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cabalar

Deportivo's Lucas Perez (R) and Betis' Marc Bartra (L) during a La Liga match between Deportivo and Betis at Riazor stadium, La Coruña, Spain, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cabalar

Deportivo's Adrian Gonzalez (R) and Betis' Francis Guerrero (L) in action during a La Liga match between Deportivo and Betis at Riazor stadium, La Coruña, Spain, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cabalar

Clarence Seedorf's tenure as coach of Deportivo got off to an inauspicious start here Monday as visiting Real Betis prevailed 1-0 to leave the hosts mired in the La Liga drop zone.

The former AC Milan and Real Madrid star was brought in last week with a mission to save 19th-place Depor from relegation and the nearly 21,000 people in the stands at Abanca-Riazor stadium in A Coruña were hoping to see an improvement.