FC Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estevez

FC Barcelona's Argentine striker, Lionel Messi (R), scores his team's first goal from the penalty spot against Betis' goalkeeper Pau Lopez (L) during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estevez

Betis players celebrate their 3-1 lead during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estevez

Real Betis on Sunday routed Barcelona 4-3, handing the Catalan squad their first La Liga home defeat in 26 months.

Real Betis' bold approach paid off sooner than they might have expected as Spanish left back Hector Junior Firpo Adames gave his team the lead 20 minutes into the first half on a powerful shot that got past goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.