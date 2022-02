Rayo Vallecano forward Oscar Trejo (R) tries to elude Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho during the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal at Vallecas stadium in Madrid on 9 February 2022. EFE/Sebastian Mariscal.

Rayo Vallecano forward Radamel Falcao (R) in action against Real Betis during the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal at Vallecas stadium in Madrid on 9 February 2022. EFE/Sebastian Mariscal.

Real Betis players celebrate a goal against Rayo Vallecano during the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal at Vallecas stadium in Madrid on 9 February 2022. EFE/Juanjo Martin

Real Betis came from behind Wednesday to edge Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal.

A festive atmosphere prevailed in Madrid's Vallecas neighborhood ahead of Rayo's second-ever appearance in the tournament's final four, 42 years later. The match couldn't have started any better for the hosts, as Alvaro Garcia gave Rayo the lead with a header from close range in the 5th minute.