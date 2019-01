Paraguayan soccer club Cerro Porteño on Tuesday presented Alberto "Beto" Espinola, 27, called upon to replace Raul Caceres, who signed with Brazil's Vasco de Gama. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo/BETTER QUALITY AVAILABLE

The president of Cerro Porteño, Raul Zapag (L), presents Alberto Espínola (C) as the club's new player, along with the sports manager, Roberto Nani (R). On Jan. 15, 2019 at the club's headquarters in Asuncion, Paraguay. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan soccer club Cerro Porteño on Tuesday presented Alberto "Beto" Espinola, 27, called upon to replace Raul Caceres, who signed with Brazil's Vasco de Gama.

The Paraguayan defender joins Cerro on loan from General Diaz and will make his debut at the start of the Apertura tournament season on Jan. 22.