Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco (L) is unable to put the tag on Boston Red Sox Mookie Betts (R) during the third inning at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Ju. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Red Sox Mookie Betts holds his head as he approaches home plater and his team after hitting a solo walk off home run during the tenth inning to defeat the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jul. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Red Sox Mookie Betts (R) hits a solo walk off home run during the tenth inning in front of Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garber (L) at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jul. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Mookie Betts struck a game breaking home run in the 10th inning as the Boston Red Sox won 4-3 against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on Friday night.

Jackie Bradley and Rafael Devers also hit homers as the New Englanders went 72-33.