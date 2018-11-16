Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich hits an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the top of the third inning of their one-game playoff to determine the National League Central Division winner, a game played at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, on Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts hits a solo home run during the fifth inning of an MLB baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, on Aug. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN CETRINO

Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich have been selected as the winners of Major League Baseball's Most Valuable Player awards in their respective leagues for 2018.

The 26-year-old Betts (410 points in voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America) beat out Los Angeles Angels great Mike Trout (265 points) to win the American League MVP after leading that league in slugging percentage (.640) and batting average (.346), it was announced Thursday.