Gold medalist Martin Fourcade of France (C) silver medalist Simon Schempp of Germany (L) and bronze medalist Emil Hegle Svendsen of Norway (R) react during the venue ceremony for the Men's Biathlon 15 km Mass Start race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Silver medalist Simon Schempp of Germany (R) and gold medalist Martin Fourcade of France (L) in action during the Men's Biathlon 15 km Mass Start race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Gold medalist Martin Fourcade of France reacts during the venue ceremony for the Men's Biathlon 15 km Mass Start race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

The boot of Martin Fourcade of France (R) crosses the finish line ahead of Simon Schempp of Germany (L) in the Men's Biathlon 15 km Mass Start race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

French biathlete Martin Fourcade made history on Sunday when he won his fourth Olympic gold medal in a dramatic photo finish in the men's biathlon 15-kilometer mass start, here at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Fourcade is now France's most decorated athlete in either the Summer or Winter Games.