Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff speaks to the media during a German national soccer team press conference in Eppan, Italy, on May 25, 2018. The German squad is preparing for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2018 soccer championship in Russia at a training camp in Eppan, South Tyrol, until June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Germany's national soccer team manager on Friday warned his side against becoming complacent as they prepare to defend their World Cup title in Russia this summer.

Oliver Bierhoff, who won 70 caps for Germany, scoring 37 goals, including the winning goal in extra time in the Euro 96 final, was speaking at a press conference at the national team's training camp in Eppan, in southern Tyrol, a German-speaking region of northern Italy.