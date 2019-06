Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates after scoring a penalty during the UEFA Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Egypt prepares to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, the biggest in history with the country being tipped to win the tournament.

After a ten-year absence as host, the national team will be led by Mohamed Salah who is a contender for the Ballon d'Or.