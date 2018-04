Carlos Bilardo, coach of 1986 FIFA World Cup winner Argentina, said on Sunday that Lionel Messi is the world's best player, but he has to win a World Cup to be on the same level as Diego Maradona and Pele.

"Messi is always being compared with Maradona," he told Folha de Sao Paulo reporters. "To be at the same level, (Messi) has to bring the trophy to Argentina."