Athetic Bilbao's coach Jose Angel Ziganda on Wednesday said it would be a very difficult, but not impossible, challenge to overcome his side's 1-3 loss to Olympique de Marseille in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16.

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the second-leg match, "Cuco" Ziganda said morale was very high among his players, that everyone relishes a challenge and that Athletic must face the second leg without fear.