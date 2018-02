(L-R) Basque Security Vice Counsel Josu Zubiaga (3-R), and Basque Police Director Gervasio Gabilondo (2-R) arrive at the funeral service for late Police man Alonso Garcia, the officer that died on 22 February during riots between soccer clubs Athletic de Bilbao and Spartak Moscow's supporters in Ermua, Bilbao, northern Spain, Feb 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Tejido

Basque Socialist Party Secretary Idoia Mendia (R) talks to police officers upon her arrival at the funeral service for late Police man Alonso Garcia, the officer that died on 22 February during riots between soccer clubs Athletic de Bilbao and Spartak Moscow's supporters in Ermua, Bilbao, northern Spain, Feb 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Tejido

People attend a gathering at the City Council in Bilbao to protest against the violent clashes at San Mames stadium the previous day. A local police agent died of a heart attack during the clashes between fans of the Athletic de Bilbao and Spartak Moscow, Bilbao, Spain, Feb 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Tejido

Hundreds of people took part Friday in a silent vigil in this northern Spanish city to repudiate the death of a policeman amid clashes between fans of rival soccer clubs.

Officer Inocendio Arias Garcia, 50, died at Bilbao's Basurto Hospital after suffering a heart attack during disturbances involving fans of local side Athletic and Spartak Moscow before the start of Thursday night's UEFA Europa League contest at San Mames Stadium.