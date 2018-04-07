Athletic Bilbao's Spanish winger Iker Muniain is set to return to competition in a La Liga game against Villarreal after recovering from a knee injury that sidelined him for six months, coach Jose Angel Ziganda said on Saturday.

After recovering from the injury he sustained during Bilbao's 1-0 defeat against Ukraine's Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League on Sep. 28, Muniain was expected to make his return last week against Celta Vigo, but his teammate Mikel Balenziaga's injury postponed his comeback because Zigada was forced to make an unexpected substitution.