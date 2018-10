Fans make their way towards Wembley Stadium ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham and Fulham in London, Britain, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDY RAIN

American billionaire Shahid Khan has withdrawn his offer of 600 million pounds sterling ($785.7 million) to buy London's iconic Wembley stadium, the English Football Association said Wednesday.

The FA council was going to vote on Oct. 24 on the sale of the stadium to the businessman, as some of the members were in favor of the proposal.