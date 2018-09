Spanish national soccer team head coach Luis Enrique during a training session at City of Soccer, in Las Rozas, Madrid, Spain, Sept. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/RFEF HANDOUT

Spanish national soccer team head coach Luis Enrique (C) talks with his players during a training session at City of Soccer, in Las Rozas, Madrid, Spain, Sept. 05, 2018. EFE-EPA/HO/RFEF

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has accepted new coach Luis Enrique Martinez's request and installed scaffolding for national team practices from which the coach watched over part of La Roja's training session on Wednesday.

Spain is set to kick off the UEFA Nations League against England on Sept. 8 at London's Wembley stadium.