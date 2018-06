Kento Momota of Japan in action during his quarter-finals match of the Malaysia Open badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jun. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Kento Momota of Japan reacts during his quarter-finals match of the Malaysia Open badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jun. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Kidambi Srikanth of India reacts during his men's quarter final against French Brice Leverdez at the Malaysia Open BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jun. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Brize Leverdez of France in action during the men's quarter final against Kidambi Srikanth of India at the Malaysia Open BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jun. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Thousands of people turned up Friday for the fourth day of the Malaysian Open badminton tournament, held at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur.

The roster of international matches drew around 2,000 to the arena's stands for the Malaysian edition of the Badminton World Federation's World Tour, an efe-epa journalist reports.