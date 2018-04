Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (C) scores against Chicago Bulls in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (C)drives around Chicago Bulls forward Cristiano Felicio (L) of Brazil in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

Brooklyn Nets' forward Dante Cunningham (R) shoots against Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis (L) in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

Allen Crabbe celebrated his birthday on Monday night by scoring 41 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 114-105 at the Barclays Center in New York.

The 26-year-old, was supported by D'Angelo Russell's double-double of 21 points and 11 assists, while Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 more for the home team, who are out of playoff contention with a losing record of 28-53.