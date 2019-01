Kimberly Birrell of Australia reacts during her women's singles third round match against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Angelique Kerber of Germany in action during her women's singles third round match against Kimberly Birrell of Australia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Kimberly Birrell of Australia reacts during her women's singles third round match against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Angelique Kerber of Germany celebrates after defeating Kimberly Birrell of Australia in their women's singles third round match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

A ruthless Angelique Kerber of Germany on Friday lost just a game on her way to routing Australian wildcard Kimberly Birrell 6-1, 6-0 in the third round of the 2019 Australian Open.

Kerber, who turned 31 on the same day, was in no mood to have her birthday celebrations spoiled by Birrell who - in her second main draw appearance in Melbourne - had pulled off a big upset by ousting 29th seed Donna Vekic in the second round.