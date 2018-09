(L-R) Silver medalist Brent van Moer of Belgium, gold medalist Mikkel Bjerg and bronze medalist Mathias Norsgaard Jorgensen of Denmark on the podium after the UCI Road Cycling World Championships Men's Under 23 Individual Time Trial in Innsbruck, Austria, Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Mikkel Bjerg of Denmark in action during the UCI Road Cycling World Championships Men Under 23 Individual Time Trial, Austria, Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Danish cyclist Mikkel Bjerg on Monday successfully defended his men's under-23 individual time trial title at the UCI Road Cycling World Championships, held in the western Austrian city of Innsbruck.

Bjerg, 19, put on a dominating performance, covering the 27.7-kilometer (17-mile) course in 32 minutes and 31.05 seconds, over half a minute faster than Belgium's Brent Van Moer.