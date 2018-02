Marit Bjoergen of Norway in action during qualification for the ladies Cross Country sprint competition at the Turin 2006 Winter Olympic Games, Pragelato Plan, Feb. 22, 2006. EPA-EFE/GERO BRELOER

Women's Cross Country Sprint gold medalist Marit Bjoergen of Norway cheers during the medal ceremony at the medal plaza in Whistler, Canada, at the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Games, Feb. 17, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/GEORGE FREY

Gold medalist Marit Bjoergen of Norway reacts at the finish of the Women's 30km Mass Start Free Cross Country Skiing competition at the Laura Cross Biathlon Center during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games, Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, Feb. 22, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/ARMANDO BABANI

Gold medalist Marit Bjoergen of Norway reacts during the flower ceremony of the Women's 30km Mass Start Free Cross Country Skiing competition at the Laura Cross Biathlon Center during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games, Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, Feb. 22, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/ARMANDO BABANI

Marit Bjoergen of Norway in action during the Women's Cross Country Team Sprint Free race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Marit Bjoergen of Norway celebrates team gold in the Women's Cross Country 4 x 5 km Relay race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjoergen on Wednesday sealed her place among the greatest ever winter Olympians after winning the bronze medal in the women's team sprint final at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

The 37-year-old from Trondheim had already equalled the record held by her compatriot Ole Einar Bjoerndael, dubbed "the King of Biathlon", when she won gold in the women's 4 x 5km relay on Feb. 17.