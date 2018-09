Sergio Garcia of Spain in action on the first day of the British Open Golf Championship at Carnoustie, Britain, on July 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WILL OLIVER

Danish golfer Ryder Cup European Captain Thomas Bjorn confirmed on Wednesday that England's Paul Casey and Ian Poulter, Spain's Sergio Garcia and Sweden's Henrik Stenson have been chosen to be part of the European team for the Ryder Cup.

The European team is set to play against the United States in the 42nd Ryder Cup, which will be played from Sept. 28-30 at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, near the French capital Paris.