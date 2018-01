Photo made available by the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) shows French soccer coach Laurent Blanc (R) attending a World Cup 2018 roundtable during the annual Gaidar Forum in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/RANEPA

France's Laurent Blanc said here Wednesday that he has mixed feelings about an upcoming UEFA Champions League tie pitting Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Though Blanc would ordinarily be expected to cheer for PSG, where he was manager from 2013-2016, his relationship with Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane goes back to when the two men were teammates on the French national squad that won the World Cup in 1998.