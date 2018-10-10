US Paralympic athlete Shawn Cheshire set a world record for being the first blind woman to walk the 42-mile (67.6 km) round trip trail crossing of the Grand Canyon, a hike categorized as one of the world's most dangerous.
The 11-time national champion in Tandem Cycling began her trek on Sunday at midnight with three friends, who served as her guides and on Monday just after midnight she set the world time record - thus making it into the Guinness Book of World Records - for the crossing by a blind person of 24 hours and 15 minutes.