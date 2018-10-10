Undated photo provided by Shawn Cheshire (pictured), who just set a world record for the round trip trail crossing of the Grand Canyon by a blind person. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Shawn Cheshire/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Undated photo provided by Shawn Cheshire (pictured), who just set a world record for the round trip trail crossing of the Grand Canyon by a blind person. Also shown are her guides: Sara Schulting-Kranz (l), Jesse Crandall (2nd from L) and Scott Drum (r). EFE-EPA/Courtesy Shawn Cheshire/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

US Paralympic athlete Shawn Cheshire set a world record for being the first blind woman to walk the 42-mile (67.6 km) round trip trail crossing of the Grand Canyon, a hike categorized as one of the world's most dangerous.

The 11-time national champion in Tandem Cycling began her trek on Sunday at midnight with three friends, who served as her guides and on Monday just after midnight she set the world time record - thus making it into the Guinness Book of World Records - for the crossing by a blind person of 24 hours and 15 minutes.