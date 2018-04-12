Blooming's Franco Coria (R) vies for the ball with Bahia's Edigar Junio (C) during the Copa Sudamericana first-round match between Bolivia's Blooming and Brazil's Esporte Clube Bahia in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, on April 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS TORREJON

Blooming's Jose Luis Vargas (L) and Leonardo Vaca (R) fight for the ball with Bahia's Allione (C) during the Copa Sudamericana first-round match played by Bolivia's Blooming and Brazil's Esporte Clube Bahia in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, on April 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS TORREJON

Blooming's Leonardo Vaca (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Copa Sudamericana first-round match between Bolivia's Blooming and Brazil's Esporte Clube Bahia in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, on April 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS TORREJON

Bolivia's Blooming, coached by Erwin "Platini" Sanchez, beat Brazil's Bahia 1-0 in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana series in Santa Cruz.

Bolivian Leonardo Vaca scored the only goal in Wednesday's match in the 50th minute of play.