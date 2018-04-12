Bolivia's Blooming, coached by Erwin "Platini" Sanchez, beat Brazil's Bahia 1-0 in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana series in Santa Cruz.
Bolivian Leonardo Vaca scored the only goal in Wednesday's match in the 50th minute of play.
Blooming's Leonardo Vaca (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Copa Sudamericana first-round match between Bolivia's Blooming and Brazil's Esporte Clube Bahia in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, on April 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS TORREJON
Blooming's Jose Luis Vargas (L) and Leonardo Vaca (R) fight for the ball with Bahia's Allione (C) during the Copa Sudamericana first-round match played by Bolivia's Blooming and Brazil's Esporte Clube Bahia in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, on April 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS TORREJON
Blooming's Franco Coria (R) vies for the ball with Bahia's Edigar Junio (C) during the Copa Sudamericana first-round match between Bolivia's Blooming and Brazil's Esporte Clube Bahia in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, on April 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS TORREJON
Bolivia's Blooming, coached by Erwin "Platini" Sanchez, beat Brazil's Bahia 1-0 in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana series in Santa Cruz.
Bolivian Leonardo Vaca scored the only goal in Wednesday's match in the 50th minute of play.