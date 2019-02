Liverpool's Jordan Henderson (R) stands on the foot of Manchester United's Juan Mata (L) during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC held at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard (C) picks up an injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC held at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester United's Ander Herrera (R) picks up an injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC held at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (2-R) picks up an injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC held at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the English Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton at Emirates Stadium, London, Britain, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER