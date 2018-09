Boyd Exell of Australia reacts after driving his team through the cones course during the team and individual Driving Championships on the final day of the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, 23 September 2018. Exell won the individual gold medal. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

Gold medalist Simone Blum of Germany reacts during the medal ceremony for the individual Jumping Championship on the final day of the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, 23 September 2018. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Steve Guerdat of Switzerland competes aboard Bianca during the final round of the individual Jumping Championship on the final day of the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, 23 September 2018. Guerdat won the individual bronze medal. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

On the last day of the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina, it was Germany's Simone Blum who led her country to a decisive win in the medal count

The German rider dominated in the individual final two events and not only maintained her lead over her rivals but also did not touch any of the barriers for a clean final round and a score of 3.47, as compared to 6.68 for Switzerland's Martin Fuchs, who took the silver, and 8.00 for his countryman Steve Guerdat, who secured the bronze.