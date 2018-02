Riders of the Astana Team in action during the third stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana cycling race, a 23.2km team time trial between Benitatxell and Calpe near Alicante, eastern Spain, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde (3-L) of the Movistar Team and his teammates in action during the third stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana cycling race, a 30.5 km team time trial between Benitatxell and Calpe near Alicante, eastern Spain, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Riders of the BMC Racing Team are on their way to win the third stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana cycling race, a 30.5 km team time trial between Benitatxell and Calpe near Alicante, eastern Spain, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

BMC won Friday's team time trial on the third stage of the Tour of Valencia after a last-minute decision by organizers not to count individual cyclists' times toward the general classification due to bad weather.

The US team finished the 30.5-km (18.17-mi.) stage between Benitatxell and Calpe in 27 minutes, 25 seconds, 1:08 ahead of runners-up Astana.