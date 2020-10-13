A father assists his son during practice at the W1 BMX Club in Bogota on 26 September 2020. EFE-EPA/Carlos Ortega

The Colombian cycling academies hoping to produce the next Mariana Pajon - two-time Olympic champion in women's BMX - or bronze medalists Carlos Oquendo and Carlos Ramirez, are back in business after being shut down for five months by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Though health authorities have classified BMX as high-risk in terms of spreading coronavirus, which has claimed nearly 28,000 lives in the country while infecting more than 900,000 people, the schools embarked last month on a gradual re-opening.