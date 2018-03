Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in action against Roger Federer of Switzerland during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Juan Martin Del Potro from Argentina in action against Roger Federer from Switzerland in their finals match the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

The bank BNP Paribas announced Sunday it will continue as official sponsor of the Indian Wells tennis tournament in California until 2023, making it longest sponsor of the event in its history.

CEO of BNP Paribas in the United States, Jean-Yves Fillion, said the tournament has been growing in a big way. It ended Sunday with an attendance of 18,347 spectators on its final day - a record for the championship - and 450,502 in total.