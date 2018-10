Bologna's Ibtahima Mbaye jubilates with his teammates after scoring the goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match US Sassuolo vs Bologna FC at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Serena Campanini

Bologna's Rodrigo Palacio jubilates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match US Sassuolo vs Bologna FC at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Serena Campanini

Sassuolo's Marlon jubilates with his teammates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match US Sassuolo vs Bologna FC at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Serena Campanini

Sassuolo's Kevin Prince Boateng kicks a penalty try during the Italian Serie A soccer match US Sassuolo vs Bologna FC at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Serena Campanini

Sassuolo's Kevin Prince Boateng jubilates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match US Sassuolo vs Bologna FC at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Serena Campanini

Veteran Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng on Sunday netted Sassuolo's late 2-2 equalizer against Bologna to secure a point for his side in the Serie A standings.

With this tie, Sassuolo provisionally holds seventh place in the Italian league standings with 15 points, while Bologna is in 16th place with nine points, pending the remaining matches.