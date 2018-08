Libertad's Ivan Franco (L) vies for the ball with Boca Juniors' Leonardo Jara (R) during their Copa Libertadores soccer match between Libertad of Paraguay and Boca Juniors of Argentina at Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, 30 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

Libertad's Cristian Riveros (R) vies for the ball with Boca Juniors' Carlos Tevez (L) during their Copa Libertadores soccer match between Libertad of Paraguay and Boca Juniors of Argentina at Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, 30 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

Boca Juniors fans cheer their team on during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Libertad of Paraguay and Boca Juniors of Argentina, at Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, 30 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Andrés Cristaldo

Argentina's Boca Juniors moved to the Copa Libertadores quarter finals, where they will meet Brazil's Cruzeiro, after beating Paraguay's Libertad in the second-leg match on Thursday in Asuncion 2-4 and earlier in the first-leg match 2-0.

Both Boca Juniors and Cruzeiro will play in the knockout stage of the Copa Libertadores after ten years. In 2008, the Argentine team eliminated the Brazilian in the round of 16.