Boca Juniors coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto Friday expressed his disappointment that the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final against his side's arch-rival and fellow Argentinian team, River Plate, would be played in Madrid, not in Buenos Aires as the match had originally been scheduled.

The South American football confederation, CONMEBOL, postponed the second leg final to Sunday and changed the venue of the game to the Spanish capital's iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium, home of the famed soccer club Real Madrid.