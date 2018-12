Boca Juniors' goalkeeper Carlos Lampe attends a training session of the team at Las Rozas Sports City in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Boca Juniors players perform during their team's training session at Las Rozas Sports City in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Boca Juniors Thursday completed the squad's first practice at the soccer training facilities of Las Rozas, a suburb of the Spanish capital, in preparation for the upcoming Copa Libertadores final second leg clash against fellow Argentine side River Plate.

Boca Juniors' practice lasted for an one hour and half and garnished much media coverage, with more than 150 authorized pressmen of 64 media outlets, 45 cameras and about 30 photojournalists.