Nahitan Nandez said here Tuesday that he and his teammates have a chance to become part of the lore of Boca Juniors if they beat archrivals River Plate this weekend in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous," the Uruguayan midfielder told a press conference after practice. "Today we have an opportunity to create a place in the history of Boca. We are convinced that we're going to do it. When Saturday comes, we have to get stuck in and take the match, that's what's important."