Atletico Nacional midfielder Jorman Campuzano (R) fights for the ball with Atletico Tucuman's Leandro Diaz during the Copa Libertadores match played on Aug. 28, 2018, at Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin, Colombia. EPA-EFE FILE/Luis Eduardo Noriega

Colombian midfielder Jorman Campuzano is joining Boca Juniors, which has bought out his contract, Atletico Nacional, which held the player's rights, said Thursday.

Atletico Nacional said in a statement that the Superliga Argentina club notified management of its "intention to add the 22-year-old Campuzano to its roster."