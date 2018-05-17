Boca Juniors' Leonardo Jara (L) vies for the ball with Alianza Lima's Francisco Duclos (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Boca Juniors of Argentina and Alianza Lima of Peru at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 16, 2018. EFE/David Fernandez

Boca Juniors' Cristian Pavon (R) vies for the ball with Alianza Lima's Kevin Kevedo (L) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Boca Juniors of Argentina and Alianza Lima of Peru at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 16, 2018. EFE/David Fernandez

Boca Juniors' Pablo Perez (L) vies for the ball with Alianza Lima's Gabriel Leyes during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Boca Juniors of Argentina and Alianza Lima of Peru at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 16, 2018. EFE/David Fernandez

Argentina's Boca Juniors Wednesday beat Peru's Alianza Lima 5-0 and secured second place in Group H thanks to the victory of Brazil's Palmeiras over Colombia's Junior in Sao Paulo, which qualified the Argentine team for the round of 16 in the 2018 Copa Libertadores.

With two goals from Ramon Abila and one each from Edwin Cardona, Frank Fabra and Carlos Tevez, the Argentine team had its most solid performance in the tournament and celebrated the victory over Alianza Lima on Wednesday in the La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires.