Argentina's Boca Juniors Wednesday beat Peru's Alianza Lima 5-0 and secured second place in Group H thanks to the victory of Brazil's Palmeiras over Colombia's Junior in Sao Paulo, which qualified the Argentine team for the round of 16 in the 2018 Copa Libertadores.
With two goals from Ramon Abila and one each from Edwin Cardona, Frank Fabra and Carlos Tevez, the Argentine team had its most solid performance in the tournament and celebrated the victory over Alianza Lima on Wednesday in the La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires.