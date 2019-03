Boca Juniors' Ivan Marcone (R) vies for the ball with Deportes Tolima's Larry Vasquez during their Copa Libertadores group G soccer match between Boca Juniors and Deportes Tolima, at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 12 March 2019 EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Boca Juniors' Carlos Izquierdoz (R) vies for the ball with Deportes Tolima's Marco Perez during their Copa Libertadores group G soccer match between Boca Juniors and Deportes Tolima, at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 12 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Boca Juniors' Sebastian Villa (R) vies for the ball with Deportes Tolima's Juan Vargas (C) during their Copa Libertadores group G soccer match between Boca Juniors and Deportes Tolima, at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 12 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Boca Juniors' Dario Benedetto celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores group G soccer match between Boca Juniors and Deportes Tolima, at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 12 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Boca Juniors, who were very erratic in the first half, woke up in the second and scored a 3-0 win over Deportes Tolima of Colombia in La Bombonera stadium, taking the lead in Group G of the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday.

Tolima's striker Marco Perez started the scoring with an own goal header in the 48th minute, but then Boca got lively and Dario Benedetto scored the 2-0 in the 56th minute and Mauro Zarate the final 3-0 in the 60th.