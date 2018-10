Boca Juniors players celebrate a goal during the Copa Libertadores semifinal match between Argentina's Boca Juniors and Brazil's Palmeira at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Argentina's Boca Juniors on Wednesday beat Brazil's Palmeiras 2-0 in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinals, thanks to a double by Dario Benedetto.

Benedetto's two goals gave the Argentinians a valuable advantage ahead of leg two, to be played next week in Sao Paulo.