Boca Juniors players celebrate after scoring against River Plate during the Argentine Superliga at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 5, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/David Fernandez

Boca Juniors beat Temperley 1-0, consolidating its hold on the top spot in the Argentine Superliga standings after partial play in the tournament's 15th round.

Talleres beat Banfield 1-0 and moved into second place, seven points behind Boca Juniors, while the Independiente-San Lorenzo match was postponed until March 4.