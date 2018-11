Boca Juniors fans attend the Copa Libertadores semifinal between their club and Brazil's Palmeiras on Oct. 24, 2018, at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Boca Juniors, which defeated Tigre over the weekend at La Bombonera Stadium with a squad made up of reserves, returned to practice Monday, preparing to take on rival River Plate in the Copa Libertadores final.

The two Argentine clubs will meet next weekend in the first leg of the series, vying to win South America's premier club tournament.