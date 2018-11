Boca Juniors players Emanuel Mas (R) and Carlos Tevez (L) in action during a farewell training session at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 22, 2018. Boca Juniors will face River Plate in the second leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores final on Nov. 24. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Boca Juniors players take the field during a farewell training session at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 22, 2018. Boca Juniors will face River Plate in the second leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores final on Nov. 24. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Boca Juniors head coach Guillermo Barros Schelloto (C) gives instructions during a farewell training session at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 22, 2018. Boca Juniors will face River Plate in the second leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores final on Nov. 24. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Boca Juniors players cheer their fans during a farewell training session at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 22, 2018. Boca Juniors will face River Plate in the second leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores final on Nov. 24. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Boca Juniors' management on Thursday was forced to turn away fans eager to watch the Argentine club's last practice session at La Bombonera Stadium before the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final.

That second mach against crosstown arch-rival River Plate will be played on Saturday at Buenos Aires' El Monumental Stadium, River's home ground.