A Boca Juniors fan cheers on his team during the Copa Libertadores round of 16 match against Paraguay's Libertad on Aug. 8, 2018, at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Boca Juniors, the two-time defending Superliga Argentina champion, got off to a great start in the 2018-2019 season, knocking off Talleres 1-0 over the weekend.

Velez Sarsfield, Gimnasia, Union, Godoy Cruz and Rosario Central also won their matches in the first round of Argentine league play.