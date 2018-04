Boca Juniors' Cristian Pavon celebrates after scoring 1-0 against Atletico Junior during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Boca Juniors of Argentina and Atletico Junior of Colombia at the La Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Boca Juniors' Cristian Omar Espinoza (back) vies for the ball with Jorge Arias (front) of Junior during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Boca Juniors of Argentina and Atletico Junior of Colombia at the La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Boca Juniors' Emmanuel Mas (R) vies for the ball with Atletico Junior's Teofilo Gutierrez (L) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Boca Juniors of Argentina and Atletico Junior of Colombia at the La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Boca Juniors' players celebrate a goal against Atletico Junior during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Boca Juniors of Argentina and Atletico Junior of Colombia at the La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Argentine club Boca Juniors got a goal midway through the first half in a 1-0 victory here over Colombian side Junior in Copa Libertadores Group H action.

Boca took charge of play in midfield immediately thanks to precision passing at La Bombonera on Wednesday night, but it had difficulty penetrating the Baranquilla club's defense until Cristian Pavon struck in the 27th minute.