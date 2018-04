Boca Juniors player Wilmar Barrios (front) fights for the ball with Palmeiras's Bruno Henrique (back) during a Copa Libertadores match on April 11, 2018, at Allianz Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastião Moreira

Boca Juniors is hoping for a win against Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata this weekend so it can wrap up its second straight Superliga Argentina title.

The league leader will take the title with a win on Sunday and a loss by the No. 2 team in the standings, Godoy Cruz, which plays San Martin de San Juan earlier in the weekend.