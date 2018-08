Boca Juniors fullback Frank Fabra (L) fights for the ball with Alianza Lima's Alejandro Hohberg (R) during the Copa Libertadores Group H match played on May 16, 2018, at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE FILE/David Fernandez

Two-time defending champion Boca Juniors will start the hunt for a third straight title this weekend as the 2018-2019 Superliga Argentina season starts.

Unlike rivals River Plate, Independiente, Racing Club and San Lorenzo, Boca Juniors did not lose any key players and actually added more talent to its roster.